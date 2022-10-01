Advertise with Us
Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies agree to two year 25.2 million contract extension

Steven Adams is coming in his 2nd year starting at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Steven Adams is coming in his 2nd year starting at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adams was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022-23, worth $17.9 million.

The extension ties him to Memphis for the next three years for $43.1 million.

This will be Adams’s 2nd year with the Memphis Grizzlies Adams where he will continue to serve as the team’s starting center,

Adam averaged 6.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 76 games last season while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.

Adams helped the Grizzlies finish 2nd in the Western Conference with a record of 56-26 and also making it to the conference semi-finals, where they lost to the champion, the Golden State Warriors.

