More dry and seasonal weather ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain clear and mild this evening with temperature falling from the 70s into the 60s. 

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s in out-lying areas to around 50 in Memphis. Winds: Northeast wind at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with plenty of sunshine. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the 50s.

DRY WEEK AHEAD: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs around 80 Monday and Tuesday and in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. Highs will drop back to 70s Friday behind a fall cold front. It looks cooler for next weekend. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

