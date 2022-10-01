Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hardaway discusses IARP ruling as Tigers host first open practice

By Matt Infield
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) ruled that the Memphis men’s basketball program would not face a postseason ban as a result of their recruitment of James Wiseman, Head Coach Penny Hardaway discussed the ruling that can only be viewed as a major win for the program.

“I feel great,” said Hardaway. “Just glad to be with everything behind us now, and with us locked in on being as good as we can and to get to a level where we can represent the city in a good fashion.”

“But I thank God for all of that being behind us.”

The full recap of the decision can be found here.

The Tigers were placed on probation for three years and fined $5,000, but things are looking up for the program once again.

“It’s a great feeling to know that guys are going in without any kind of negativity on our backs,” said Hardaway. “It feels like a fresh start.”

Part of the IARP’s decision to limit the punishment stemmed from Hardaway’s philanthropy within Memphis.

“I just feel like I was standing on what was right in my mind,” Hardaway said. “I didn’t know how it was going to come out, but just thankful for the outcome.”

The Tigers held their first open practice of the new season at the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center on Friday, with the season opener coming against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7.

