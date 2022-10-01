Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grocery store prices aren’t coming down anytime soon, experts say

Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5%...
Experts say not to expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon. Prices climbed 13.5% in August from last year.(KOTA/KEVN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’ve seen the higher prices at the grocery store, and it looks like they won’t be coming down anytime soon.

New government data shows grocery prices climbed 13.5% in August from the year before. That’s the highest annual increase since March 1979.

Food producers say the surge is a result of paying higher prices for labor and packaging materials. They also point to extreme weather, disease and supply issues.

According to market experts, food inflation is expected to moderate next year, but that doesn’t mean prices are going to drop.

Typically, once prices hit a certain level, they tend to stay there or go up but rarely down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of the incident.
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
Dessie X charged in toddler's death
Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours

Latest News

FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Hurricane Ian caused notable damage in the Myrtle Beach area, including a collapsed portion of...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes significant damage, pier collapse in Myrtle Beach
FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
Nicole Tagart, a launch official with the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta,...
Annual hot air balloon festival draws global audience to US