Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month.

The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning.

“We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted.

The governor says, “only through the proper study of history and civics can we meaningfully participate in society.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic stop generic
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
Dwane Douthet, 30
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks
A bus tour from Memphis is stopped by an off-duty Massachusetts National Guardsman in the Cape...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies' David Roddy drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Jevon Carter during the second half...
Grizzlies close game on 18-3 run, win preseason opener against Bucks 107-102
For one Memphis mother, the search for a kidney is her top priority as her daughter tries to...
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck
Memphis teen in need of kidney after suffering injuries from car wreck