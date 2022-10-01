Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score.

Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games.

We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night.

Here are the scores from Sept. 30.

South Panola 34 vs. Olive Branch 14

Fayette-Ware 30 vs. Kirby 33

Germantown 6 vs. Collierville 20

Bartlett 34 vs. Houston 24

Brentwood Academy 45 vs. CBHS 9

Briarcrest 17 vs. MUS 19

