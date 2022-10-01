Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 7
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score.
Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games.
Here are the scores from Sept. 30.
South Panola 34 vs. Olive Branch 14
Fayette-Ware 30 vs. Kirby 33
Germantown 6 vs. Collierville 20
Bartlett 34 vs. Houston 24
Brentwood Academy 45 vs. CBHS 9
Briarcrest 17 vs. MUS 19
