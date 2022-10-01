Beautiful weekend in store for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry conditions are expected to continue across the Mid-South for the next seven days or longer. Due to the prolonged dry conditions, fire weather will remain a concern this weekend and through the upcoming work week. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning. Contact your local government or fire control officials for information regarding any burn restrictions.

AVERAGE HIGH: 82

AVERAGE LOW: 61

THIS WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with plenty of sunshine both days. Lows will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs around 80 Monday and Tuesday and in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. Highs will drop back to 70s Friday behind a fall cold front. It looks cooler for next weekend. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.