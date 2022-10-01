Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Anderson airlifted from Talladega with burns in Truck Series crash

Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado 250 auto race, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson was airlifted out of Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday with burns from a crash in the Truck Series race.

Anderson’s truck was spinning across the track when flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.

It was the fifth start of the season for Anderson, a 31-year-old journeyman in NASCAR’s lower level national series.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of the incident.
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
Dessie X charged in toddler's death
Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

FILE - This undated file photo posted on Twitter on June 18, 2020, by Venezuela's Foreign...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners
A woman struck by a bull credits the animal for saving her life after finding cancer.
Woman credits bull for saving her life after injuries at rodeo lead to cancer diagnosis
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery