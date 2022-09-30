Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million

Traffic stop generic
Traffic stop generic
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman originally from Arizona has been sentenced in Shelby County for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Adalinda Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Thursday.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, an agent with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over Saucedo along I-40 for speeding.

A subsequent search of the car led to the recovery of 5,869 grams of fentanyl.

According to Stat News, as little as .003 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill an average-sized adult male.

By this statistic, Saucedo had enough fentanyl to kill approximately 1,956,333 people.

In March, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Saucedo charging possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

On June 27, she pleaded guilty.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting

Latest News

Mempho Music Fest
Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend
Surveillance images of the persons of interest.
Senatobia police searching for persons of interest in gang-related shooting investigation
The Memphis Grizzlies promotional schedule for the 2022-2023 season is out.
Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-2023 promotional schedule
Nick Frizzell
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal