Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman originally from Arizona has been sentenced in Shelby County for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Adalinda Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Thursday.

According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, an agent with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office West Tennessee Drug Task Force pulled over Saucedo along I-40 for speeding.

A subsequent search of the car led to the recovery of 5,869 grams of fentanyl.

According to Stat News, as little as .003 grams of fentanyl is enough to kill an average-sized adult male.

By this statistic, Saucedo had enough fentanyl to kill approximately 1,956,333 people.

In March, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Saucedo charging possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

On June 27, she pleaded guilty.

