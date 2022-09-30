Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

UofM to host Basketball Block Party, replacing Memphis Madness

Memphis Madness is off the schedule for 2022.
Memphis Madness is off the schedule for 2022.(WMC Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis’ basketball programs will host a block party ahead of the upcoming season.

The new event will replace the highly-popular Memphis Madness, which has kicked off previous UofM basketball seasons.

The block part will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Luther C. McClellan Alumni Hall on campus from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The free event will include music, inflatables, games, food trucks and performances by the Tiger band, cheer and dance teams.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the start of basketball season with our fans on October 15,” men’s head coach Penny Hardaway said. “This unique event will be something new for fans to experience, and we know our teams will feel the love of Tiger Nation during the Block Party.”

There will be free parking at the Zach Curlin parking garage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral

Latest News

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road
Dessie X charged in toddler's death
Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours
MPD on scene of pedestrian crash at Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound
MLGW
MLGW to reopen care centers to walk-in customers next week