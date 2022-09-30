Advertise with Us
Tequila Rock Revolution to perform at Halloran Center

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tequila Rock Revolution is taking the stage at the Halloran Center Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Band member Haydn Vitera joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what people can expect at the show.

Click here for more information.

