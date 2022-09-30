Advertise with Us
Temperatures climbing as we head into the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and chilly this morning with temperatures in the 40s in many areas. With sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 50s in Memphis.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: We will have a nice weekend with no rain and full sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s both days this weekend. Lows will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

