Tate County issues countywide burn ban

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A countywide burn ban is in effect for Tate County as of Friday, Sept. 30.

Tate County Emergency Management Agency says the ban will be in effect until Oct. 17 at midnight. Until then, there can be no outdoor burning of any kind.

The only exceptions are burns by:

  • Mississippi Forestry Commission
  • Certified burn managers
  • Commercial contractors with heavy equipment provided that said burn meets the state’s MDEQ regulations
  • Agriculture field burns

Propane/gas grills, propane/gas heaters and charcoal grills are permitted during the ban. But be sure to properly dispose of these items after use.

Tate County Sheriff’s Department is enforcing the ban.

Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates the burn ban is guilty of a misdemeanor and may receive a fine of $100-$500, according to Tate County EMA.

