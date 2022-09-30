Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty

The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital...
The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.(Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.

Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000.

Lovett was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Leighton Whitfield at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, a city northeast of Little Rock. Police have said the two knew each other and that Whitfield was visiting a patient at the hospital.

The hospital had been placed on lockdown Wednesday as police responded to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral

Latest News

Memphis Madness is off the schedule for 2022.
UofM to host Basketball Block Party, replacing Memphis Madness
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road
Dessie X charged in toddler's death
Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours
MPD on scene of pedestrian crash at Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound
MLGW
MLGW to reopen care centers to walk-in customers next week