Suspect in Arkansas hospital shooting pleads not guilty
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.
Raymond Lovett entered the pleas on Sept. 29 during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000.
Lovett was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of Leighton Whitfield at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood, a city northeast of Little Rock. Police have said the two knew each other and that Whitfield was visiting a patient at the hospital.
The hospital had been placed on lockdown Wednesday as police responded to the shooting.
