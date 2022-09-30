Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sunny and dry weekend ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach SC and will slowly dissipate in the Carolinas by the end of the weekend. Flooding will be the main issues through tonight.

It will remain clear and mild this evening with temperature falling from the 70s into the 60s. 

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s in out-lying areas to around 50 in Memphis. Winds: Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 

WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s.  

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs around 80 Monday and Tuesday and in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week with highs in the mid 80s Thursday. Highs will drop back to 70s Friday behind a fall cold front. It looks cooler for next weekend. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
et
Friday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 30, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry and seasonable weather continues
Hurricane Ian will move into South Carolina on Friday.
Hurricane Ian expected to make a third landfall Friday afternoon