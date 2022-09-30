Advertise with Us
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info

Memphis Tiger game day parking info against the Temple Owls.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium provided parking info for the 11:00 a.m. kickoff against Temple.

The Southern at Hollywood parking lot will open at 7:00 a.m., with cash or card permitted, and tailgating will not be allowed.

  • Southern at Hollywood lot will cost $30 per vehicle.
  • Tobey Park 2599 Avery will cost $20 per vehicle.

All stadium lots will open at 6 a.m. and are parking only with a pass holder’s digital pass.

The independent off-site game day “cash” parking lots will open 2-3 hours before kickoff, and tailgating is not permitted.

  • Christian Brothers University, Central Avenue entrance.
  • Maxine Smith Steam Academy/Middle College, 750 E. Parkway.
  • Binswanger Glass, 340 S. Hollywood.

Shuttle Service will be provided for pick up and drop off at the Central Avenue parking lots, 449 and 449 S. Hollywood St. The cost is $10 dollars per person with cash or card. The shuttle service will begin 4 hours before kickoff and end an hour after the game.

Rideshare Companies will pick up and drop off at Tiger Lane and East Parkway.

