Second woman indicted in death of toddler left in hot car over 5 hours

Dessie X charged in toddler's death
Dessie X charged in toddler's death
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another woman is indicted for the death of a toddler who was left in a hot car outside a North Memphis daycare earlier this year.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 64-year-old Dessie X of Millington was indicted on felony counts of aggravated child neglect of a child under age 8 and criminally negligent homicide.

Wednesday, the DA’s office announced the indictment of Faye Eschoe for the same charges.

Faye Eschoe indicted for negligent homicide of a child
Faye Eschoe indicted for negligent homicide of a child

The DA’s office says X was the owner and driver at the North Memphis child care center where 1-year-old Carson Flowers was left in a hot car for over five hours back in May. Temperatures reached 90 degrees that day.

The temperature inside the vehicle was 115 degrees and the toddler’s internal temperature was 110, according to investigators.

Eschoe reportedly picked up Flowers and his three older siblings at 8:20 a.m., dropped the older children off at Vollintine School and arrived at Education is the Key Daycare Center on Thomas Street at 9 a.m.

The driver parked the vehicle and went inside, forgetting the baby in the backseat, according to investigators. The DA’s office says Flowers was discovered unresponsive and still in his car seat when she was leaving for the day at 2:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The daycare surrendered its state license a week after his death.

Both X and Escho are currently free on bond.

