Person found dead after vehicle fire in Millington
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burnt car.
The car was found at the dead end of Pilot Road.
Authorities have not clarified the victim’s cause of death, nor what caused the fire.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.