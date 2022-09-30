Person found dead after vehicle fire in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burnt car.

The car was found at the dead end of Pilot Road.

Authorities have not clarified the victim’s cause of death, nor what caused the fire.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

At 8:30am today, SCSO deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident that occurred at the dead end of Pilot Rd in Millington. Fire units located a deceased victim in the front seat. The medical examiner made the scene & took possession of the body. This is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/Odq49ugMxm — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 30, 2022

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.