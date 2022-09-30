Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection.

Police say the person did not survive.

The incident happened near 12:45 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.