Pedestrian hit, killed on I-55

Crews at the scene of the incident.
Crews at the scene of the incident.(TDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection.

Police say the person did not survive.

The incident happened near 12:45 p.m. Friday in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

