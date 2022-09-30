MSCS announces its highest graduation rate since 2013 merger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Education recently confirmed that the 2021-22 Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) graduation rate is the highest its been since the 2013 merger of municipal and county schools.

The MSCS graduation rate is now 80.1%.

This most recent rate represents an improvement of 2.4 percentage points over the previous year.

“Our TCAP scores are up, our cohort graduation rates are up, and our number of students enrolled in AP and Honors courses are up! There is no doubt about it, our students and schools are trending up,” said Interim Superintendent and CFO Toni Williams.

The district says that every student subgroup, including economically disadvantaged and disabled students, earned a higher graduation rate in the 2021-22 school year compared to 2020-21.

Twelve MSCS schools earned a graduation rate of over 90%:

Hollis F. Price Middle College High 100.0%

Memphis School of Excellence 100.0%

Middle College High 100.0%

East High 98.9%

Germantown High 97.0%

Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 96.0%

City University School of Liberal Arts 95.3%

Crosstown High 95.2%

Memphis Business Academy High 94.5%

Power Center Academy High 94.4%

White Station High 90.6%

Whitehaven High 90.5%

One key initiative MSCS has been employing to improve student success is the district’s Project Graduation, which allows students to earn course recovery or elective credits in the evening after their traditional school day is over.

The district has also expanded its tutoring program and clerical support to its high schools to better monitor student progress.

And progress has been shown.

In August, MSCS was named a Level 5 school district based on Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) composite scores for the first time since the 2014-15 school year.

“Our strategic investments are paying off and contributing to the upward momentum,” said Dr. Angela Whitelaw, deputy superintendent of Academics. “While we know we have work left to do, we are so proud to celebrate our highest graduation rate since the merger! We’ll continue to praise and push our hard-working students and staff for their accomplishments and push our schools and District to new heights.”

