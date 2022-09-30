MLGW to reopen care centers to walk-in customers next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers will soon be able to visit customer care centers, again.

The downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington walk-in customer care centers are reopening next week.

The Summer Avenue office remains closed.

MLGW is also rolling out a new online appointment system for anyone who needs to see a credit counselor, which MLGW said can help with payment arrangements, billing questions, deferred payment plans and other services.

For payments, customers can come inside one of the reopened offices without using the online appointment system.

