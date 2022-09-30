Advertise with Us
Millington man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMC) - A Millington man pleaded guilty to federal charges regarding his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Ronald Sandlin, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Investigators say Sandlin posted on Facebook days before that he was organizing a caravan to travel to Washington and privately discussed “shipping guns” to his home in Tennessee before meeting up with others.

On January 4, 2021, investigators say Sandlin posted a photo of Josiah Colt on Facebook, holding a firearm, that read: “My fellow patriot sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6.”

Colt has previously pleaded guilty on similar charges.

Investigators say Sandlin also livestreamed on Facebook on January 6, saying “freedom is paid for with blood.” He then marched toward the capitol armed with a knife and wearing protective gear.

Sandlin is also accused of smoking marijuana in the Rotunda of the Capitol and stealing a book from a desk in a Senate-side office that he called a “souvenir.” He also grabbed an oil painting and slung it over his shoulder before others in the crowd took possession of it.

Sandlin will be sentenced on December 9, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for conspiracy and up to eight years for assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

