Mempho Music Festival back and better this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 20 bands, several DJs and music lovers are taking over the Bluff City this weekend for the annual Mempho Music Festival.

“Beautiful atmosphere, great vibe. The weather this weekend couldn’t be more perfect,” said Chris Duncan, Mempho Musical Festival head of marketing. “We are just ready to have a good time.”

Several major bands and DJs are expected to hit the stage. The Black Keys, Widespread Panic, Wilco and many more bands will perform.

The 2022 Mempho Music Festival is a sellout event that promotes great revenue to the city, plus it brings Mid-Southerners together from all over.

“Oh, it’s a huge economic impact. We have people coming from all over the country,” said Duncan. “We had ticket sales in all 50 states. A lot of Mid-Southerners come around for this festival so it’s great for the community. It’s another stable festival for the fall. Really just showcases Memphis Music and regional music as well.”

The biggest change this year is the drop of COVID-19 protocols. The event was canceled during the 2019 pandemic.

Then last year, the festival celebrated a milestone in its new home at the Memphis Botanic Gardens. After a year of planning, the Mempho Music Festival returns again, back and better.

“It really takes a full year to start planning this thing,” said Duncan. “A lot of planning goes into the production, lighting, curating the talent and getting everything together. A lot of people involved and a lot of great people.”

Tickets for the festival are still available. The last day of the festival is Sunday.

