Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts

Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
By Parker King
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong.

A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants.

Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action News 5 Friday afternoon: sisters Mary White and Landon White, Maria Johnson, and Venus Britton.

The four joined roughly 30 others from Memphis on a nine-day bus tour that would end in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

“You always hear Martha’s Vineyard. The Presidents go there, this and that,” said Mary White.

Toward the end of their tour, after arriving at their hotel, The Admiralty Inn and Suites, the ladies and others on board felt uneasy after a white truck parked close behind them.

“This man had been following us for a good 20 minutes,” Landon White said.

“We stop, and the driver gets off. he has a confrontation with the man,” Johnson recalled.

The man is 51-year-old Christopher Hoffman, a Massachusetts National Guardsmen who was off-duty at the time.

The tour company the group booked the trip with, Diamond Tours, is based out of Tallahassee and had bus plates from Florida.

Given the recent news of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sending migrants up to Massachusetts, Hoffman made his assumptions.

“He thought we were a busload full of immigrants,” Johnson said.

“...and you hear at the front of the bus... arguments being exchanged,” said Landon White.

The driver, the ladies identified as Mike, got off the bus but left the door open, allowing Hoffman to come onboard.

The ladies say he used vulgar language, asking people questions about what they were doing in Massachusetts, but later offered an apology after realizing the group were not immigrants.

Johnson, in particular, did not take him as genuine.

“Who gave you the authority to be a vigilante? Who told you that you could come after a group of people? This is all political,” said Johnson.

“The driver left us like sitting ducks,” said Landon White.

“I don’t know how to tell you how disgusted and heartbroken I was,” Mary White said, tears swelling up in her eyes.

The Massachusetts National Guard issued a statement on Hoffman’s Actions:

The tour group arrived back in Memphis this past Sunday.

The four women are happy to be home with no intention to return to Massachusetts anytime soon.

“Don’t play with my life like that,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Conner Johnson charged with attempted first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
The hotel where the tourists were approached.
Group of Memphis tourists harassed by National Guard officer who thought they were migrants
Scientists at the University of Minnesota said they believe they have found the site of a...
Scientists uncover possible meteor crash site dating back almost 500 million years
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting

Latest News

Ironman Competition pushes for diversity in endurance competition.
Ironman Competition pushes for diversity in endurance competition
Memphis Tiger game day parking info against the Temple Owls.
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis Tiger game day parking info
Ironman Competition pushes for diversity in endurance competition
Ironman Competition pushes for diversity in endurance competition
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts.