Memphis Tigers host block party to kick off basketball season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis’ basketball programs will host a block party ahead of the upcoming season.

The new event will replace the highly-popular Memphis Madness, which has kicked off previous UofM basketball seasons.

The block part will take place on Saturday, October 15 at Luther C. McClellan Alumni Hall on campus from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The free event will include music, inflatables, games, food trucks and performances by the Tiger band, cheer and dance teams.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the start of basketball season with our fans on October 15,” men’s head coach Penny Hardaway said. “This unique event will be something new for fans to experience, and we know our teams will feel the love of Tiger Nation during the Block Party.”

There will be free parking at the Zach Curlin parking garage.

