Memphis moving company sends truckloads of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Ian walloped the Florida coastline as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Armstrong Relocation is jumping into action to bring relief to those affected by the storm.

As early as sunrise Thursday morning, the Memphis moving company already shipped off around 40,000 pounds of supplies to Hurricane Ian victims.

Armstrong Relocation said it’s used to packing pallets of water and having supply kits on hand for hurricane victims in Louisiana, now it’s shifting gears to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

“People need other people’s help sometimes,” said Jeff Parker, operations manager for Armstrong Relocation. “Memphis is a big giving and philanthropic city. I hope to think Armstrong is a big part of that. I’m a big believer in giving back.”

The moving company said the operation, funded by First Horizon Bank, shipped off its first truckload Thursday, packed with supplies from Costco.

“Tarps, shampoo, soaps, razors, paper towels, trash bags; just your everyday items where people may be displaced from their homes,” said Parker.

Armstrong workers spent all of Thursday prepping supplies before being shipped out. The company said once the second truck is filled, it will be driven from Memphis and handed off to a team in Ft. Lauderdale.

“Once the truck reaches, I think 80,000 pounds, we are maxed out and we may send a third truck,” said Parker.

To donate supplies to Armstrong Relocation, call 901-367-3000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.