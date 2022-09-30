Memphis Grizzlies announce 2022-2023 promotional schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies promotional schedule for the 2022-2023 regular season is out.

To celebrate the regular season, the Memphis Grizzlies will have prizes throughout the season.

Grizzlies fans will also get a special edition poster on selected nights throughout the year.

The special edition matchup poster Schedule is listed below:

November 7 vs. Boston Celtics

November 25 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

December 5 vs. Miami Heat

December 27 vs. Phoenix Suns

January 1 vs. Sacramento Kings

January 29 vs. Indiana Pacers

February 7 vs. Chicago Bulls

February 28 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

March 9 vs. Golden State Warriors

March 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks

GIVEAWAY / GAME NIGHT SPONSOR / THEME NIGHT

October 7 vs. Miami Heat (preseason) Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

October 19 vs. New York Knicks Opening Night. Grizzlies Big Memphis T-Shirt to all fans in attendance.

October 24 vs. Brooklyn Nets Hustle Night. Hustle Magnet Schedule to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

November 4 vs. Charlotte Hornets Military Appreciation Night, presented by Ashley. 2022-23 Grizzlies Magnet Schedule to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

November 7 vs. Boston Celtics Voter Engagement Night.

November 11 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Grizzlies, you can receive the Trucker Hat to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

November 18 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, you can get the Block Panther socks to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

December 2 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Social Media Night. Phone holder to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Pistons Adoptable Pet Night. You can get the 2023 Player Pet Calendar to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

December 15 vs. Milwaukee Bucks Holiday Game, presented by Bally Sports Southeast. Grizzlies Rally Flag to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

December 31 vs. New Orleans Pelican, you can get the Dillon Brooks Sunglasses to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

January 8 vs. Utah Jazz Mentoring Night. Grizzlies Mentor Shirts to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

January 16 vs. Phoenix Suns Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers.

January 18 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Lunar New Year. Lucky Red Envelope (hóngbāo) to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

February 5 vs. Toronto Raptors Faith and Family Night.

February 10 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves HBCU Night presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Scarf to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

February 25 vs. Denver Nuggets Varsity Spirit Night. Grizz Girls poster to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

March 11 vs. Dallas Mavericks Women’s Night, presented by Nike. Zaire Williams Water Jug to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

March 18 vs. Golden State Warriors Game Day presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners.

March 20 vs. Dallas Mavericks Hoops for St. Jude Night.

March 22 vs. Houston Rockets Health Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

March 24 vs. Houston Rockets Memphis Grizzlies Scholars Night, presented by Ford and your Mid-South Ford Dealers. Ja Morant ‘Griddy’ Bobble to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

March 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Wrestling Night. Steven Adams Hawaiian Shirt to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

March 31 vs. Los Angeles Clippers Game Day presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. Celebrate Grizz’s Birthday and Desmond Bane cooler bag to the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

April 4 vs. Portland Trail Blazers Fan Appreciation Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Grizzlies Poster.

If you are interested in buying Season tickets or single game tickets, call 901-888-Hoop or go online at grizzlies.com/tickets.

