Man critical after shooting on Summer Avenue
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heavy police presence erupted on Summer Avenue Thursday night after a man was critically wounded in a shooting.
Officers responded to the scene at 3085 Summer Avenue, next door to Tee Jay’s Liquors, at 7:31 p.m.
There, police located the victim, who was then rushed to Regional One Hospital.
Police say the suspect drove off in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a hatchback, wearing a white shirt and hat.
MPD asks that those with information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
