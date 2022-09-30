Man critical after shooting on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heavy police presence erupted on Summer Avenue Thursday night after a man was critically wounded in a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene at 3085 Summer Avenue, next door to Tee Jay’s Liquors, at 7:31 p.m.

There, police located the victim, who was then rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Police say the suspect drove off in a dark gray vehicle, possibly a hatchback, wearing a white shirt and hat.

MPD asks that those with information call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

