Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Dr. Santiago Aguilar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Action News 5 is spotlighting individuals in the Hispanic community making a difference and inspiring others.

Dr. Santiago Aguilar is the first and only Latin medical director in the entire Baptist Memorial Hospital System in the Mid-South.

He joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share more about his story that lead to him serving the Mid-South.

Watch the full interview the video player above.

