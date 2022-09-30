Grizzlies unveil new Beale Street Blue uniforms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled their new statement edition uniforms for the 2022-23 season Friday.

The new Beale Street Blue unis are a “refresh” of the previous look the team has worn for several years.

The biggest change is a larger “GRIZZLIES” text on the chest, with ‘Memphis’ above it in yellow.

The MEM pattern remains on the collar and shorts, but is now also integrated down the sides of the jersey and shorts.

And on the back of the jersey, the player’s name sits below the uniform number.

The bear logo also remains prominent on the side of the shorts.

Click here to check out more of the new look.

