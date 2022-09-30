Advertise with Us
Friends, family of missing Southwest Memphis man say they haven’t seen him in weeks

Dwane Douthet, 30
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch Alert for a man family and friends say they have not seen nor heard from in weeks.

Police say 30-year-old Dwane Douthet was last seen on Cimmaron Drive.

Douthet is currently homeless, authorities say.

MPD asks that those who know the whereabouts of Douthet call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

