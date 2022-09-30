Dry and seasonable weather continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Very quiet weather continues across the Mid-South as we remain under the influence of a high pressure. Crisp air combined with dry fuels and northeast winds around 10 mph with higher gusts will create an elevated fire danger across the Mid-South this afternoon. Caution should be used in any outdoor burning.

NORMAL HIGH: 82

NORMAL LOW: 61

TODAY: Sunny. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEEKEND: We will have a nice weekend with no rain and full sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s both days this weekend. Lows will be in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Sun will mix with a few clouds by late week. No rainfall or dramatic temperature changes are in the forecast over the next week. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

