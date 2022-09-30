Crosstown self-defense gym gives back to Latinx community during Hispanic Heritage Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Crosstown self-defense gym is giving back to the Latinx community for Hispanic Heritage Month.

A trainer there is hosting a free class this weekend. Those classes seem to be more in demand across the Mid-South.

The gym is called Midtown Krav Maga located in Crosstown.

The gym owner, Josh Metcalf, says his participants have doubled since the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher.

Sunday, the gym is hosting a women’s only self-protection class.

This class is completely free, but the owner is accepting donations.

Proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to a Memphis-area organization called Casa Luz.

Casa Luz primarily works with Hispanic women helping them leave domestic violence situations.

The owner of Midtown Krav Maga says he couldn’t think of a better way to give back this Hispanic Heritage Month.

“I heard about them when I was working for Latino Memphis, and I knew that they were doing good work to help women who had been victims of domestic violence and other threats,” said Metcalf. “So, it was a way to give back and help an organization that does good work.”

Metcalf says Sunday’s class is completely booked.

This class is happening just as Domestic Violence Month begins.

