Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova.
One person is in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical condition.
SCSO says the accident is under investigation.
