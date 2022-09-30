Advertise with Us
Crash in Cordova leaves 2 injured

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that left two people injured Friday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road and Woodland Lake Drive in Cordova.

One person is in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical condition.

SCSO says the accident is under investigation.

