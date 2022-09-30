Bluff City Life: Wed., 28 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Mission To Celebrate & Improve Memphis

David Richmond | Author & Founder of Memphis Made

Charlie Crenshaw IV | Author & Chief Creative Officer of Memphis Made

5 Star Stories: 55 Years Of Memphis Made Donuts

A Move To Memphis Opening The Window Of Success

Mark Newsome | President & CEO of Binswanger Glass

Change The Perception Of Mental Health In The Black Community

Marlon Qualls Jr. | Talk show host of ‘Express Yourself With Marlon’

Strategies To Help Avoid Surprise Medical Bills

Dr. Donna O’Shea | Chief Medical Of Population Health at UnitedHealthCare

Sponsored by UnitedHealthCare

Finding Your Future At Northwest

Jaszlyn Scurlock | Resident Life Coordinator at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Fitness Under The Stars

Courtney McNeal | Creator of C. McNeal Consulting & Fitness Under The Stars

