Bluff City Life: Wed., 28 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
A Mission To Celebrate & Improve Memphis
David Richmond | Author & Founder of Memphis Made
Charlie Crenshaw IV | Author & Chief Creative Officer of Memphis Made
5 Star Stories: 55 Years Of Memphis Made Donuts
Click here for more 5 Star Stories
A Move To Memphis Opening The Window Of Success
Mark Newsome | President & CEO of Binswanger Glass
Change The Perception Of Mental Health In The Black Community
Marlon Qualls Jr. | Talk show host of ‘Express Yourself With Marlon’
Strategies To Help Avoid Surprise Medical Bills
Dr. Donna O’Shea | Chief Medical Of Population Health at UnitedHealthCare
Sponsored by UnitedHealthCare
Finding Your Future At Northwest
Jaszlyn Scurlock | Resident Life Coordinator at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Courtney McNeal | Creator of C. McNeal Consulting & Fitness Under The Stars
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.