Bluff City Life: Tues., 27 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

Sponsored by Mid-South Fair

5 Star Stories: Inside One Of The Most Extensive Art Collections In The Country

Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art

Click here for more 5 Star Stories

New EP From Latin-Country Music Artist

Frank Ray | Country Music Artist | frankraymusic.com

Repairing & Restoring Communities

Jermiah McCray | Founder of The Brotherhood Showcase

Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness

Katrina Kimble | Project Coordinator at My Sister’s Keeper

Dr. Fedoria Rugless, PH.D., CCRP | Program Director at Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium

One-On-One Workouts With Ground Zero

Diana Dean-Emig | Co-Owner of Ground Zero

Sponsored by Ground Zero

Frank Ray Shares Music Video for his single, “Late”

Frank Ray | Country Music Artist

New Album “Getcha Some” available online | frankraymusic.com

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

