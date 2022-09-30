Bluff City Life: Tues., 27 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Mid-South Fair At Landers Center
Sponsored by Mid-South Fair
5 Star Stories: Inside One Of The Most Extensive Art Collections In The Country
Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art
Click here for more 5 Star Stories
New EP From Latin-Country Music Artist
Frank Ray | Country Music Artist | frankraymusic.com
Repairing & Restoring Communities
Jermiah McCray | Founder of The Brotherhood Showcase
Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness
Katrina Kimble | Project Coordinator at My Sister’s Keeper
Dr. Fedoria Rugless, PH.D., CCRP | Program Director at Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium
One-On-One Workouts With Ground Zero
Diana Dean-Emig | Co-Owner of Ground Zero
Sponsored by Ground Zero
Frank Ray Shares Music Video for his single, “Late”
Frank Ray | Country Music Artist
New Album “Getcha Some” available online | frankraymusic.com
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.