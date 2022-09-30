Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 26 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Feeding The Human Spirit pt. 1

Cathy Pope | President & CEO at The Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Feeding The Human Spirit pt. 2

Cathy Pope | President & CEO at The Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Diversity In Latin Dance

Edgar Méndez | Owner of Salsa Memphis & Rumba Room

Hispanic Heritage Month: Diversity In Latin Language

Diana Ruggiero | Associate Professor of World Languages at University of Memphis

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

J.R. Moore | @jrmooremusic

Sponsored by Mid-South Fair

Hispanic Heritage Month: Dream Upon A Dress

Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon A Dress

The Custom Solution To Kitchen Organization

Cindy Williams | Franchise Owner of ShelfGenie of the Mid-South

Sponsored by ShelfGenie of the Mid-South

