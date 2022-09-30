Bluff City Life: Mon., 26 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Feeding The Human Spirit pt. 1

Cathy Pope | President & CEO at The Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Feeding The Human Spirit pt. 2

Cathy Pope | President & CEO at The Mid-South Food Bank

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Diversity In Latin Dance

Edgar Méndez | Owner of Salsa Memphis & Rumba Room

Hispanic Heritage Month: Diversity In Latin Language

Diana Ruggiero | Associate Professor of World Languages at University of Memphis

Mid-South Fair At Landers Center

J.R. Moore | @jrmooremusic

Sponsored by Mid-South Fair

Hispanic Heritage Month: Dream Upon A Dress

Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon A Dress

The Custom Solution To Kitchen Organization

Cindy Williams | Franchise Owner of ShelfGenie of the Mid-South

Sponsored by ShelfGenie of the Mid-South

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.