1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured after crash on White Station Road

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating its third fatal pedestrian crash this week.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the driver was on White Station Road when they struck a curb, two parked cars, two pedestrians and a tree.

One of the pedestrians died. The second is in the hospital in critical condition.

MPD has not issued any additional information about the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

