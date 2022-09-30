Advertise with Us
1 dead after pedestrian crash in Orange Mound

MPD on scene of pedestrian crash at Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue
MPD on scene of pedestrian crash at Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after they were fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Mound early Friday morning.

Memphis Police Department says the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue.

The victim died on the scene.

According to MPD, the driver stayed on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. There’s no word on any charges at this time.

