Witnesses hear ‘loud boom’ before Harbor Town apartment fire

Harbor Town
Harbor Town(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Although the cause is still unknown, witnesses told the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) they heard a “loud boom” before a fire erupted at a Harbor Town apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, firefighters responded to the blaze located at 1049 Island Place East, where rescue and firefighting operations began immediately.

Responders say there was heavy smoke and fire on the second story of the building when they arrived.

The fire was under control by 12:25 a.m. No one was injured, MFD said.

Responders say the fire started on the second-story balcony and was caused by some kind of combustible material.

Firefighters have not yet identified the “incendiary” that caused the blaze.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

MFD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

