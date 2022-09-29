Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Midtown’s newest grocery store, Gordon Food Service, is officially open to the public.

The 175th location for the grocer sits right off Union Avenue. It is the first-ever Gordon to land in Memphis.

The store is designed for home shoppers, restaurant owners, and food service professionals... and does not require a membership.

Gordon features a produce department, bulk packaged fresh meats, a deli with a full-service hot bar, an indoor food truck, and 15 varieties of gourmet fresh-popped popcorn.

The store manager says the new grocery store is a gift to all of Memphis.

”We welcome customers from the Germantown area, or Downtown, or across the river,” said Matt Makowski. “But really, just giving the customers in town another option to take care of their grocery needs.”

Right now, the store is currently fully staffed but plans to continue the hiring process.

