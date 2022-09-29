Tigers could face 2 QB system when Temple comes to town Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis jumps back into American Athletic Conference Play hosting Temple for an early morning matinee at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The football history between these schools runs the gamut for the Tigers.

From the elation of Jake Elliot’s last-second field goal at Philly to propel the UofM to the Miami Beach Bowl in 2014 to disbelief on the Joey Magnifico catch being ruled incomplete, putting the only blemish on what would’ve been an undefeated regular season in 2019.

Now Temple comes to Memphis with a 2 and 2 record, and not one, but two quarterbacks to worry about, according to Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes.

“We fully expect to see both quarterbacks in the game and uh we’ll have a plan for both,” said Barnes. “You know the thing is they both can run, and they both can throw. They do a good job and been really impressed with Warner. How he’s played as a young guy. I mean it’s just cool as a football fan to see a true freshman at quarterback, how hard is it to play that position, uh he’s done really well so. Hoping to limit some of his success Saturday. And 16 is also, he’s dynamic, he can run and he can throw it, so it’ll be a great challenge for us.”

The Tigers and Owls get after it at 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

