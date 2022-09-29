Tiger women’s soccer Mya Jones earns AAC Honor Roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer player Mya Jones is named to this week’s AAC Honor Roll.

The senior forward found the back of the net in the Tigers 2-2 tie against Cincinnati last Thursday.

The UofM Women host next host Houston Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park at Getwell.

