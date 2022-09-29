Shelby Co. DA, MPD Chief announces new Cold Case Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office along with Memphis Police have announced their plans to create a new Cold Case Unit.

The DA’s office says that this unit will help law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved homicides and violent sexual assault cases.

MPD says those cases are typically investigated by the original detective until all known leads have been exhausted. After one year with no new investigative leads, a case may be reviewed and deemed a cold case.

Once the Cold Case Unit is in operation, MPD says they will share cold case files with the unit, and Assistant District Attorneys will evaluate the files using a checklist to determine solvability. Investigators with the DA’s office will follow up on the cases deemed solvable. The DA says in cases where warrants could not be served on defendants, their investigators will assist in locating these defendants so that they can be prosecuted.

“We are ready to get to work with MPD to bring closure to these victims’ loved ones who have waited for far too long. These offenders are still out on the street potentially committing many more crimes, so prosecuting them can prevent crimes down the road,” says DA Steve Mulroy.

“The Memphis Police Department supports any efforts that will assist in bringing long awaited justice to the many families that have been impacted. This effort may be fruitful and help identify suspects who have committed egregious crimes against members of our community,” said Chief Davis.

The Cold Case Units expects to get their first case review as early as next week.

If you have information about a cold case, please contact the Memphis Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 901-636-COLD (2653) or you can email at ColdCase@memphistn.gov. You can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.