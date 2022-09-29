Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Redbirds end season with win, MLB home run lead

Memphis Redbirds beats Nashville Sounds
Memphis Redbirds beats Nashville Sounds(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds Baseball season came to an end Wednesday at Nashville in an 8-4 victory over the Sounds.

But the big story of the year is the Birds hit 197 home runs, the second most in franchise history! 

They hit two out on the last day, including a long ball from Moises Gomez in the third inning.

That gives him 39 on the year.

He wraps up the season as the home run leader in all of Minor League Baseball, three ahead of the next closest number.

The Redbirds end the year with a 73-77 record.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Mya Jones makes goal against Cincinnati
Tiger women’s soccer Mya Jones earns AAC Honor Roll
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at Liberty Park
Tigers could face 2 QB system when Temple comes to town Saturday
UofM Tiger Men's Soccer team vs SIU-Edwardsville
No. 24 Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team fights to draw at SUI-E
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Grizzlies open training camp, Brooks responds to trade rumors