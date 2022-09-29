Redbirds end season with win, MLB home run lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds Baseball season came to an end Wednesday at Nashville in an 8-4 victory over the Sounds.

But the big story of the year is the Birds hit 197 home runs, the second most in franchise history!

They hit two out on the last day, including a long ball from Moises Gomez in the third inning.

That gives him 39 on the year.

He wraps up the season as the home run leader in all of Minor League Baseball, three ahead of the next closest number.

The Redbirds end the year with a 73-77 record.

