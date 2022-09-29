Pedestrian dead after crash outside Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car Thursday morning outside a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike which is the address for Methodist North Hospital.

The victim died on the scene.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged at this time.

