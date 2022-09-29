Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pedestrian dead after crash outside Methodist North Hospital

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car Thursday morning outside a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at 3960 New Covington Pike which is the address for Methodist North Hospital.

The victim died on the scene.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Conner Johnson charged with first-degree murder
18-year-old charged, another on the run, after shooting at intersection
Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say
The scene at Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Street.
1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer
The fire on Ranmar Drive
1 dead after house fire in Cordova