Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More dry weather with cool mornings on the way

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ian continues is currently a Tropical Storm, but will strengthen back to a weak hurricane in the Atlantic tonight. It’s heading for Charleston, SC tomorrow, then will finally dissipate in the Carolinas by the end of the weekend. Flooding and storm surge will be the main issues in South Carolina.

THIS EVENING: It will remain clear and breezy with temperatures falling into the 60s toward sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s in out-lying areas to low 50s in Memphis. Winds: Northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system may bring a few high clouds to our area late Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
The fire on Ranmar Drive
1 dead after house fire in Cordova

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Temperatures start climbing back up this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday morning weather 9/29
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
More dry and cool mornings ahead