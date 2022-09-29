More dry weather with cool mornings on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ian continues is currently a Tropical Storm, but will strengthen back to a weak hurricane in the Atlantic tonight. It’s heading for Charleston, SC tomorrow, then will finally dissipate in the Carolinas by the end of the weekend. Flooding and storm surge will be the main issues in South Carolina.

THIS EVENING: It will remain clear and breezy with temperatures falling into the 60s toward sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s in out-lying areas to low 50s in Memphis. Winds: Northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system may bring a few high clouds to our area late Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will stay dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. Some areas could stay dry through the middle of October.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

