Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man injured in afternoon shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one injured.

One person has been detained in connection.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
The fire on Ranmar Drive
1 dead after house fire in Cordova

Latest News

Gordon Food Service
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store
William Andrew Vescovi
Home burglary suspect cashes over $95k in stolen checks to himself, police say
A school bus
Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash