Man injured in afternoon shooting
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.
One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one injured.
One person has been detained in connection.
