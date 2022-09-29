Man injured in afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one injured.

One person has been detained in connection.

