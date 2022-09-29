Advertise with Us
Home burglary suspect cashes over $95k in stolen checks to himself, police say

William Andrew Vescovi
William Andrew Vescovi(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a Cordova home was burglarized of many items, including checkbooks, bank records revealed the suspect had been cashing the stolen checks to himself over the course of three months.

On June 17, the homeowner told police that his home on Humphrey Road had been burglarized within that past week. He said he had various items stolen from his residence, including appliances, televisions, automobile parts, and checkbooks.

The victim said approximately 50 checks were stolen and over $100,000 was missing from his bank accounts.

His credit union provided photos of the stolen checks, 44 of which read the name “Andrew Vescovi.”

The homeowner said he did not recognize this name nor did he write the checks.

Investigators positively identified the suspect as 44-year-old William Andrew Vescovi.

The checks written to Vescovi totaled at $95,847.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant for Vescovi’s home and car, where they located the checks and other items belonging to the victim.

Detectives then interviewed Vescovi, who gave a confession to cashing the checks over the past three months. He also admitted to knowing where the house was located.

Vescovi was charged with aggravated burglary, forgery of between $60,000 and $250,000, and theft of property valued between $60,000 and $250,000.

His bond is set at $350,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

