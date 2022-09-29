Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies unveil newly-renovated Big River Steel Edge at FedExForum

Big River Steel Edge at FedExForum
Big River Steel Edge at FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies unveiled a new location for fans to enjoy games at FedExForum this season.

The new area is on the Terrace level, known as the Big River Steel Edge.

The spot is designed for fans to have a dynamic area of the arena to have fun, not confined to a seat. It features 34 TVs and a revitalized bar and grill area with an updated menu.

The standing-room area overlooks the court from the west end of the area bowl and the Grand Lobby of FedExForum.

Fans will also have access to an outdoor space overlooking the city skyline.

“We are truly excited to enhance the fan experience through the creation of this innovative Terrace Level destination and our partnership with Big River Steel,” said Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We wanted to create a place where fans can gather to absorb the atmosphere of the game as a social experience while sharing in Big River Steel’s commitment to the local community and region. We know our fans will embrace this as a premier destination within FedExForum and are pleased to be able launch the Big River Steel Edge.”

